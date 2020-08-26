Exclusive Video: ‘My whole truck just burned up!’: Vehicle fire closes three lanes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three lanes of traffic closed near the SR 201 to 3200 west offramp. A pickup truck being towed caught fire.

Patrick Forr the owner of the truck said, ” My whole truck burned up.”

He said he broke down on I-80 Eastbound and the tow truck came and picked him up.

Forr Explained, “basically we were going to the repair shop, all of a sudden we heard this big pop, he looked in the rearview mirror and saw fire, I used my fire extinguisher, he used his and we couldn’t get the fire out, my tire blew, skinned up my legs a little bit but I’m fine.”

He said his dog almost got run over, and the animal had run across the highway and had to be rescued too. He said the dog jumped over the concrete barrier and took off across the road.

Forr said he dropped everything to go save the dog.

“This whole trip’s been bad, I broke down with brakes in Donner Pass, and that cost a lot of money, then I get here, my transmission goes out, and now this, this whole thing has been cursed”

It happened at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, investigators say it was caused by mechanical issues.

Several fire units and first responders were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.