HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A festival featuring dozens of vans converted into small mobile homes is taking a pit stop in Utah this weekend, and it’s starting to become an annual thing.

VanFest is a festival displaying the “nomadic vehicle” lifestyle and is back in Southern Utah for the second time, according to a press release. The event includes tours of dozens of custom-designed vans, in what festival organizers call a vanlife “Parade of Homes” experience.

The festival also includes professionally hosted workshops, influencer spots, a vendor tent, live music by the band Alt Bloom, and giveaways.

This nomadic festival will drive to Florida in January and New England in September before returning to Utah for the Halloween season again next year. The festival is celebrating the holiday during the event through trick-or-treating at vans and booths and a costume contest.

While the first day of the festival has wrapped up, VanFest will be open on Sunday as well. Tickets are $15 for access to the entire festival with children under 12 years old admitted for free.

The festival is intended to bring the nomadic van community together at “a distinctive gathering spot” and inspire others who are curious about the lifestyle or might be considering trying it out, according to the website. The vans featured are owned by members of the vanlife community, as opposed to van models for sale, and are meant to be a “source of knowledge and guidance for those ready to embrace the vanlife.”

If you are unable to visit the van showcase this year, it will be returning to Southern Utah for its third consecutive year next October.