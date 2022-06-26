SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High School Musical star and active social media personality Vanessa Hudgens recently revealed her location in Salt Lake City.

In an Instagram post published on the afternoon of June 26, Hudgens flashed peace signs and a sweet smile while trailing in front of her old stomping grounds, East High School located at 840 S 1300 E in Salt Lake City, where the iconic High School Musical was filmed.

In her post, Hudgens gives a nod to the film that prompted her rise to stardom, writing, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

What is Hudgens doing in Utah? Though nothing is confirmed, one must assume it has to do with the school’s debut of their self-guided High School Musical tours set to kick-off July 10.

Keep your eyes peeled this week for any signs of Hudgens, as the star may be closer than you think!