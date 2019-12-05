Vancouver neighbors hear loud ‘pop,’ find dead bald eagle

Residents believe the bird might have been electrocuted by power lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in a Vancouver neighborhood were shocked to find a bald eagle dead in someone’s front yard Sunday morning.

Sandra Sandoval took a video of the scene. She said neighbors heard a “pop” that sounded like a gunshot, and came outside to find a bald eagle laying in the grass near East 33rd and S Street.

They think the bird hit a nearby power line and was electrocuted. Vancouver police officers said it knocked out power to a few nearby homes. They monitored traffic while a Clark Public Utility truck looked at the lines.

Neighbors said they have seen the bird flying through the area in recent weeks, and wondered if it was looking for a mate.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information, stay with KOIN6 News for updates on this story.

