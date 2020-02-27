Vallow’s niece denies knowing whereabouts of missing Idaho children

MESA, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – Melani Pawlowski, the niece of Lori Vallow (aka Lori Daybell) says she doesn’t know where the two missing Idaho children are.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

In a statement through her attorney Wednesday, Pawlowkski “strenuously denies the innuendoes and allegations that she knows the whereabouts of the missing Vallow kids and that she has been involved in any wrongdoing.”

The statement comes after documents revealed Pawlowski’s ex-husband, Brandon Bourdeaux, called his ex-wife’s knowledge of the whereabouts concerning and lack of cooperation with authorities “daunting.”

Pawlowski calls Boudreaux’s accusations “biased, vindictive, and fake.” She says it’s a “vengeful and dishonest” effort to get full custody of Melani’s children.

Vallow who is charged with two felony counts of child abandonment requested her $5 million bail be reduced at a hearing on Wednesday. The judge denied the request. She waived her extradition hearing which to expedite her return to Idaho to face charges.

