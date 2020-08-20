Valley Behavioral Health hosts back-to-school supply drive-thru

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Valley Behavioral Health hosted its third annual back-to-school drive-thru for at-risk students in Salt Lake County.

Valley Behavioral Health is a nonprofit network of clinics that provide treatment for behavioral and health conditions. At this year’s event they provided students with free lunch, shoes and backpacks.

“With so many concerns going around about how schooling will be conducted this year, the last thing we want kids and parents to worry about is how to get new school supplies,” said Gary Larcenaire, CEO and president of Valley Behavioral Health. “Our Back to School drive-thru is a perfect opportunity for us to safely prepare some of the most vulnerable youth in our state with basic tools they’ll need for the upcoming school year. We’re grateful to have found a way to keep such an important event coming back again.”

Real Salt Lake, the Utah Food Bank, and other local organizations helped collect school supplies donations for the drive-thru.