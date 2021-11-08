UVU hosts annual art showcase featuring autistic artists

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University (UVU) is hosting an annual art show featuring autistic artists and their unique creations will be on display.

The Fifth Annual Super Spectrum Showcase will feature original artwork from almost 70 artists and over 230 submissions. Artwork that will be shown include paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry.

(Courtesy of Utah Valley University)

“The Super Spectrum Showcase provides opportunities for artists to communicate their unique perspectives creatively and magnifies the voices of many who may not otherwise share their talents,” said Laurie Bowen, associate director of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism. “This is our second year providing a digital format for the show,” said Laurie Bowen, associate director of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism.

The art can be viewed online in a virtual art gallery. The showcase is made in partnership with UVU’s The Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism, a center dedicated to improving the quality of life for those living with Autism Spectrum Disorder while fostering a community of belonging.

“Artistic expression is important for everyone,” said Jane Carlson, director of the autism center. “Everyone needs to find some kind of creative outlet. But it’s also a great opportunity to share feelings, to share ideas, to show strengths, to present a worldview that might be different, and to just share your talents with the community.”

To view the virtual art gallery, click here.