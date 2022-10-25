OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley University announced plans today for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem Campus.

The future 22,000-square-foot stadium will include locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites — each holding 16 guests.

The new naming rights sponsor is Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU). UCCU Stadium will be built on the west side of Clyde Field — the current soccer stadium — and will serve both the men’s and women’s soccer programs. When finished, it will be one of the top facilities in NCAA Division I soccer. A construction schedule will be announced later.

“This is a transformational game-changer for our student-athletes,” said UVU athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion. “We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with Utah Community Credit Union and shared commitment in the future of our community and state. UCCU Soccer Stadium will be among the finest in the country and will provide the best premium experience that NCAA soccer has to offer.”

The increased seating and luxury suites will take the facility’s capacity from 2,000 to approximately 3,000 fans. Both the men’s and women’s programs are among the nation’s leaders in attendance each season. Over the past four seasons, the women’s program boasts an average attendance ranking of 11th in the nation, while the men’s program has averaged the 14th-best attendance in the country during its short history.

“I love soccer, the world’s ‘fútbol!’ UCCU Stadium will take this sport to the next level for our student-athletes and fans,” said UVU President Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez. “It will give our men’s and women’s soccer programs an exceptional competitive advantage and open many doors for our student-athletes. We are grateful to Bret VanAusdal and the team at UCCU for their vision, support, and partnership with this stadium and in so many other impactful ways on campus and in our community.”

The UCCU Soccer Stadium will include patios on the north and south ends of the new facility and a concession plaza behind the chairback seats. It will also be national broadcast-ready and include a videoboard and scoreboard on its north end.

The facility will be upgraded on the current south and east sides of the stadium, with enhanced concessions, restrooms, and a team shop on the southeast corner of the field. A canopy will be added over the east side seating to accommodate UVU’s 12th Wolverines, The Den student section, and the Green Man Group. The VIP entrance to the stadium will be relocated to the northwest end, on the corner of Wolverine Way and Event Center Drive.