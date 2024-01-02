SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s best pass rusher is headed for the NFL.

Jonah Elliss, who led the team with 12 sacks in just 10 games this past season, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Elliss had one more year of eligibility.

Elliss led the nation in sacks per game, and would have probably had more had he not injured his shoulder against Washington, which forced him to miss the final three games of the season.

“To my teammates, the MUSS, and our fans,” Elliss wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for supporting me. This experience has been life changing and something that I will cherish forever. With that being said, I’ve decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Elliss became Utah’s 12th consensus All-American after this season. He had the best game of his career against UCLA, when he had 3.5 sacks and 10 total tackles.

Elliss, the son of Utes assistant coach and former NFL start Luther Elliss, had 79 career tackles for the Utes, with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Elliss joins Sione Vaki, DeVaughn Vele, Keaton Bills and Cole Bishop as key contributors from the 2023 season to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea is also expected to enter the draft.