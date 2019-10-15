1  of  2
Utah’s vaping illness count hits 83 amid national outbreak

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say the number of cases of lung damage linked to vaping is up to 83, with 11 more potential cases being investigated.

The state Department of Health announced the new tally Tuesday, a rise in the 76 cases reported earlier. Most patients are in their 20s or 30s.

Last week Utah reported the first vaping-related death in the state. Health officials said the person died from a vaping-related injury and that they recently vaped THC before they died.

Officials said unregulated vaping products containing marijuana’s high-inducing ingredient, THC, are likely driving the outbreak.

U.S. government health officials have identified about 1,300 cases of vaping-related illnesses and at least 26 deaths. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

Symptoms of the disease include coughing, nausea and vomiting.

