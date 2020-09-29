More people hospitalized, Utah reports 694 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, four new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Utah Department of Health reported 694 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 72,136 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 821,864 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 4,403 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,012 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 457.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,807 hospitalized cases. There are 183 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

54,844 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality, records click the link.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

The majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green. Provo and Orem have been changed back to the “Orange” level due to the spike in cases.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 22, 2020

Utah public health officials say the "epidemic curve status" looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.