SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Pasifika First Friday’s, a community and arts organization for individuals in the Pacific Islander community, gathered to rally support for the Black Lives Matter Movements happening across the Salt Lake Valley.

Pacific Islanders for Black Lives Matters was the theme of Friday’s peaceful demonstration at Washington Square in Salt Lake.

“Cool to see them come out here and use this platform to talk about social change, Salt Lake resident Kaleieha Tuitupou said.

Tuitupou said he came out to a march and demonstration to support the black community.

“We are going to start with a die in with community members here we are going to demonstrate the bodies that are on the line for this movement,” organizer Moana Palelei HoChing said.

The group marched from Washington Square to the Capitol to call on lawmakers for change, they hope their cries for help are heard.

“The Pacific Islander community is here and we feel the pain and suffering that happens because police brutality and so for us we are really trying to stand here in place and provided black voices to be heard.” Moana Palelei HoChing Said.

Tuitupou is glad the demonstration was peaceful.

“We stand with you we love you and appreciate you,” Tuitupou said.