Utah’s new mask requirements: what you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – They don’t call it a mask mandate.

But, on Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert and state leaders outlined a new set of policies around combating COVID-19 in Utah, a state Herbert says has one of the worst outbreaks in the nation.

Currently, there are six counties rated as high transmission — and these counties will now have requirements to wear a mask when at an indoor public place, like a gas station or grocery store:

Cache County, Garfield County, Juan County, Salt Lake County, Utah County and Wasatch County.

The high transmission counties will be designated as such for a minimum of two weeks.

In these counties, you’re also required to wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing isn’t feasible.

Even if you don’t live in one of these counties, you’ll be required to wear a mask during public gatherings. These include concerts, movie theaters, sporting events — even weddings.

For more information, please visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels/