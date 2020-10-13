Utah’s new COVID-19 Transmission Index: Each counties current status

Utah (ABC4 News) — Tuesday, during the Governor’s weekly coronavirus press conference, the state’s new COVID-19 Transmission Index was announced.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the new index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. “It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders,” as stated by the UDOH.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level, high, moderate, or low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

“The data helps us understand the real risk of transmission in our communities. Important health behaviors, based on epidemiology and medical science, are outlined at each level to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19” the UDOH stated.

Courtesy: UDOH

Counties in High Level of Transmission:

Cache

Garfield

Juab

Salt Lake

Utah

Wasatch

Counties in Moderate Level of Transmission:

Box Elder

Carbon

Davis

Grand

Iron

Millard

Morgan

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Washington

Weber

Counties in Low Level of Transmission:

Beaver

Daggett

Duchesne

Emery

Kane

Piute

Rich

Wayne

Casual social gatherings will be limited in each transmission area. Gov. Herbert listed the following guidelines for each area: High Transmission Areas: 10 or fewer. Moderate Transmission Areas: 25 or fewer, unless masks are worn. Low Transmission Areas: 50 or fewer, unless masks are worn.

Masks will be required in all counties in the High Transmission Area and for the next two weeks, through Oct. 29, those living in Moderate Transmission Areas will also be required to wear a mask.

Learn more about the COVID-19 Transmission Index.