(ABC4) – Its amphibian week so Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wanted to highlight three Utah amphibians with some fun facts

Northern Leopard Frog

This frog can retract its eyeballs deep into its head to help push food down its throat.

Boreal Toad

This toad may spend more than half of its life hibernating. Adult boreal toads emerge from hibernation when the snowmelt has cleared an opening from their burrow and daily temperatures remain above freezing.

Columbia Spotted Frog

Adult Columbia spotted frogs eat a wide variety of food items ranging from insects to snails, whereas tadpoles eat algae, plants, and small aquatic organisms.

Frogs vs. Toads

Frogs typically have long, strong hind legs that aid in leaping, while toads have shorter hind legs more suitable for walking than hopping. Frogs usually have big, bulging eyes, while toads’ eyes are more subtle in appearance.

The biggest difference is their skin. While frogs have smooth or slimy skin, toads have thicker, bumpy skin that is usually dry. Frogs spend more time in the water while toads spend more time on land.