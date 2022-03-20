UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation.

The DABC states that the department will make an additional nine bar licenses available, as bar licenses that become sublicenses of a hotel or a resort will no longer be considered in the state’s allocation of allowable bar licenses.

Restaurants and bars will be granted the option to offer beer-to-go in sealed containers in amounts that do not exceed two liters. However, if the establishment possesses a restaurant license, customers must have eaten before taking a beer to-go.

Among other things, the changes will alter Utah’s definition of beer. According to the DABC, these modifications will be based on how the products are made as well as the ingredients included. As a result, the term “beer” will be more inclusive to hard seltzers. This will allow many hard seltzers to be sold in grocery and convenience stores, while others will no longer be qualified to be sold in these stores.

Hotels that are licensed to sell alcohol will be able to do so in their spas, within a designated service area–of course.

Additionally, the number of resort licenses, as in ski areas that offer lodging, bars, and restaurants, will increase from four to eight.

The number of 72-hour single event permits that may be issued annually will change from 12 to 24.

To check out the full list of changes coming on June 1, click here.