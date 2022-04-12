(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to?

10. Ophir, Utah

Population: 65

Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran out and the town quickly disappeared.

Located about 45 minutes west of Lehi, many people have never heard of it. The town still has a post office, shops, and several houses. There are many historical sites in the town as well.

9. Tselakai Dezza, Utah

Population: 51

Located in San Juan County, this small city is solely inhabited by Navajo Native Americans.

8. Scofield, Utah

Population: 50

Founded in 1879 when coal mines were set up, Scofield quickly became one of the first commercial coal mines in the state. On May 1, 1900, a spark caused an explosion within the mines which killed 100 within an instant. Another 99 died afterward due to the poisonous gases emitted.

The mine resumed work but never recovered financially from the disaster. The mine eventually closed in the 1920s. Today visitors come to Scofield in order spend the day at Scofield State Park and Reservoir.

7. Clear Creek, Utah

Population: 49

Located on the western edge of Carbon County. Clear Creek was founded in the 1870s as a logging camp to supply lumber to nearby mining towns. A coal mine was eventually built in the city as well. The mine eventually closed in 1930.

Today the city is used as a recreation camp area for various schools and programs.

6. Echo, Utah

Population: 44

Founded in 1854, this small town is located on the highway junction coming from Wyoming when the road branches toward Salt Lake City and towards Ogden.

Many visitors come through in order to visit Echo Canyon. Only a few buildings remain in Echo, including a motel, restaurant, bus station and church.

5. Brian Head, Utah

Population: 43

While many people visit Brian Head for the ski resort or other recreational activities, very few actually live there full time. Settled in 1851, Brian Head was originally used as a camp for summer grazing.

A sawmill and cheese factory became the dominant industries in the area until the early 1900s. Brian Head was originally known as Monument Peak but changed names in the late 1800s.

Brian Head Resort opened for skiing in 1964 and ten years later the town of Brian Head was officially established.

4. Sutherland, Utah

Population: 38

Founded in 1909, this small town is located in the north central part of Millard County. The name Sutherland was chosen in honor of Utah political figure George Sutherland, who was serving as a United States Senator at the time.

This small town mainly serves as a farming community for those who live there.

3. Oasis, Utah

Population: 29

Settled in 1880, this town is located in northeastern Millard County. Oasis originally stated out as a railroad station and then became home to a small dam which provided all the irrigation water to the surrounding areas.

By the 1920s drought had plagued the town and many people were forced to leave the area. Oasis now serves as an area mainly for agricultural industries.

2. Sundance, Utah

Population: 28

Another popular tourist location in Utah, very few live in Sundance year-round. Originally called Timp Haven until 1968 when Robert Redford purchased the area. Sundance now serves the community with its many festivals and ski slopes.

Cedar Highlands

Population: 11

Settled in 1981, this community is located east of Cedar City. While the community was recognized as an official city in 2018 and counted in the 2020 census, it has since been dissolved as of May 14, 2020 and now is recognized as unincorporated.