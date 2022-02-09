Utah’s largest dodgeball tournament has a bigger mission than just fun: addressing homelessness in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Ever since Derek Morton, CEO of Netgain, a Cedar City-based property management company, had a positive and life-changing interaction with a homeless man, he’s made it a priority to help the homeless community in whatever way he can.

Over the years, he’s partnered with local nonprofits like Iron County Care & Share and Canyon Creek Services to help provide housing, in addition to resources like financial classes and mental health services.

And he’s also started a yearly dodgeball tournament.

The Dodgeball Throwdown — held at Cedar City High School — is the largest such event in the state, and the teams it draws in will be contributing donations to Iron County Care & Share, a temporary homeless shelter and a food pantry serving Iron, Beaver, Garfield, and Kane Counties.

This year’s event — which will be the tournament’s sixth — will draw in about 20 teams from across the Western United States, according to Morton, which — in our book — marks the event as a rousing success.

“It has taken on a life of its own, is probably the best way to put it,” Morton says with a laugh.

And indeed, in 2016, when the event began, it was simple, Morton says. There were only about 15 teams and dodgeball was the only element of the tournament.

Now, the Throwdown — held this year on Saturday, February 12 — is a full-day affair, complete with an opening ceremony beginning at 8:30 a.m. and an ‘ultimate loser’ and championship match finishing the day at around 2:30 p.m.

“Each team comes out to about 20-second increments of a theme song that they choose,” Morton explains about the opening ceremonies. “They can hoot and holler and get the crowd psyched and we turn off the lights and have a smoke machine and a spotlight.”

In the middle of the festivities, there is also a halftime show, which in the past has featured parkour, professional wrestlers, and an event called the “Dodgy-Juggler,” in which jugglers are pelted with balls and must try to continue juggling. This year will be a little more tame, by the sounds of it, with a performance by a local band.

“It’s just a lot of fun and it has its own little quirky personality,” Morton says. “It feels like a much bigger event than it is, which is what everyone loves.”

And indeed, according to Morton and Peggy Green, executive director of Iron County Care & Share, the event draws in more than just the competitors, it’s also a community gathering place.

“Two years ago I noticed, not only were the stands full, but there’s this sprinkling of people that have their ice chests and their sports seat backs and are sitting on the bleachers,” Green remembers. “People come for the whole day.”

And aside from the fun, Green says that the event is important because it draws in new faces, raises awareness of homelessness in the community, and brings together citizens that want to help out.

“It’s this cool cross-section of our community,” she says. “Part of the intent of creating dodgeball is we wanted that next generation of philanthropists outside of the same 30 teams of golfers we have at our annual golf tournament. We wanted something different and new and to really tap into other corners of our community.”