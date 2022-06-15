UTAH (ABC4) – Recent data has revealed that Utah’s Karl Malone is among the most loved MVPs of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

A recent study conducted by Betway used the social listening tool Linkfluence to find what percentage of positive Internet conversations were being held regarding the MVPs. The study found that Karl Malone is the nation’s ninth most loved MVP, with 10.7% of online conversations held about him being of positive sentiment.

Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls’ three-time NBA All-Star Point Guard, claimed first place as America’s favorite MVP. Rose, initially drafted in the 2008 draft as a first overall pick, was granted the Rookie of the Year award shortly thereafter in 2009. After suffering a knee injury in 2021, Rose was forced to rebrand as a backup point guard.

The following list ranks the top 20 NBA MVPs who are most positively talked about on the Internet, along with their MVP year, their team, and the percentage of positive sentiment regarding them recorded online:

Derrick Rose, 2011, Chicago Bulls, 27.1% Allen Iverson, 2001, Philadelphia 79ers, 23.9% Kobe Bryant, 2008, Los Angeles Lakers, 17.8% Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 and 2020, Milwaukee Bucks, 17% Stephen Curry, 2015 and 1016, Golden State Warriors, 14.8% Michael Jordan, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1998, Chicago Bulls, 12.2% Nikola Jokic, 2021 and 2022, Denver Nuggets, 11.3% James Harden, 2018, Houston Rockets, 11% Karl Malone, 1997 and 1999, Utah Jazz, 10.7% LeBron James, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, 10.7% Dirk Nowitzki, 2007, Dallas Mavericks, 10.3% Kevin Garnett, 2004, Minnesota Timberwolves, 10.1% Kevin Durant, 2014, Oklahoma City Thunders, 9.88% David Robinson, 1995, San Antonio Spurs, 9.69% Steve Nash, 2005 and 2006, Phoenix Suns, 9.53% Russell Westbrook, 2017, Oklahoma City Thunder, 9.27% Hakeem Olajuwon, 1994, Houston Rockets, 8.91% Shaquille O’Neal, 2000, Los Angeles Lakers, 6.95% Charles Barkley, 1993, Phoenix Suns, 6.31% Tim Duncan, 2002 and 2003, San Antonio Spurs, 5.81%

To view the full study conducted by Betway, click here.