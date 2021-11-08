Utah’s Hogle Zoo to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccination event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo will be hosting a pediatric vaccination event with the Centers for Disease Prevention, Utah Department of Health, and Nomi Health.

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to children five to 11 years old, with the addition of parental or legal guardian consent requirements, a press release says.

Immunizers will be at the Hogle Zoo Events Pavillion to facilitate the two-dose vaccination process, provide guidance through the process, and administer vaccines.

The zoo is also encouraging vaccinated children and their family members to spend the day at the zoo.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our local community and state, and we are honored to partner with health officials to host this event,” said Doug Lund, President, and CEO at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. “Activities and crafts will be offered throughout the day.”

Parents can register here.

Hogle Zoo says the event is free and participants do not need insurance to be vaccinated.

Parents must register their children prior to coming to the outdoor event.

