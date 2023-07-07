SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Hogle Zoo is hosting a comedy show titled, “Giraffes and Laughs” with proceeds going toward anti-poaching efforts.

Hogle Zoo said they will be hosting the event in their wildlife theater at 6:30 p.m., local comedians will be at the event, as well as opportunities to feed the giraffes.

“Giraffes have declined in population about 40% in the last 30 years, so it’s really important that we have these events, not only to have fun […] but we also want to bring everyone a message that we all have the responsibility to protect wildlife and preserve them around the world,” said Heather Barnum, spokesperson for Hogle Zoo.

There will be animal trivia, giraffe feedings, specialty food, and drinks, as well as carousel rides available for purchase. The comedians at the show will be comedian/impressionist Marcus Hardy (NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”) and comedian/musician Guy Seidel (the “World Series of Comedy”).

According to their website, guests are welcome to bring blankets or seat cushions for the show. The event schedule is as follows:

6:30-7:30 p.m. Carousel open for rides- tickets available in Oasis Plaza​

6:30-7:30 p.m. Giraffe Feeding at Twiga Terrace $5​

7:30-7:45 p.m. Gameshow “What’s in the box?” Wildlife Theater ​

8:00-8:15 p.m. Trivia Time in Wildlife Theater​

8:30-9:15 p.m. Headliners Marcus and Guy in Wildlife Theater​

in Wildlife Theater​ 6:30-9:15 p.m. Bar/food available in Oasis Plaza​

6:30-8:45 p.m. Drink Tickets available at Oasis Plaza

Tickets are available for purchase on the Hogle Zoo website. This is a 21+ event, and a valid photo ID will be required upon entry. Other Hogle Zoo animals may not be viewable during evening events at Hogle Zoo.