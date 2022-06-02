UTAH (ABC4) – Record heats have been plaguing countries across the world. March 2022 was the hottest in India ever recorded. Temperatures were recorded reaching up to 115° F, remaining a cause for concern as the hot summer months have not officially started yet. Hotter temperatures could be coming to India and even the United States.

The U.S. is one of the leading producers of greenhouse gases. This increases the likelihood of a hotter and longer heat wave across the states. Just last year, California’s Death Valley set the new world record for the highest recorded temperature at 130° F.

Utah is no exception to extreme temperatures.

St. George is in the Mojave Desert, which means its summers can get unbearably hot. The highest recorded temperature was 117° F on July 5, 1985.

Other parts of Utah endure high temperatures as well. The summer of 2019 brought temperatures as high as 103° F around Salt Lake City.

Utah is famous for its ski resorts and high snowfall during the winters. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Utah was -50° F in the Uintah Mountains (East Portal) on Jan. 5, 1913.

The all-time highest 24-hour snowfall recorded for Utah was in Alta. A record 38 inches of snow was received on Dec. 2, 1982.