Utah’s Hill Air Force base deploys F-35As to Germany

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – In alleged correlation to the rising tension along the Ukraine and Russian borders, Utah’s Hill Air Force Base has officially deployed the F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

According to a press release, the jets arrived in Spangdahlem as of Feb. 16. This deployment, in cooperation with the German government, strengthens NATO’s security and air integration technology capabilities with partner nations.

The F-35A has been dubbed America’s most advanced multi-role fighter, equipped for any mission to avert aggression and defend allies.

“The deployment of U.S. F-35As to Spangdahlem Air Base increases the defensive posture of the NATO Alliance and enhances our ability to operate together,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and Commander Allied Air Command. “We are facing a dynamic environment and this deployment significantly enhances our support to NATO’s defenses.”

Other deployments were executed recently as a safety measure to ensure readiness for deployment and enhance NATOs protection against possible enemies during these uncertain times. These included eight F-15Es that were deployed to Lask, Poland, and six KC-135 Stratotankers that were deployed to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The Hill Air Force Base is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs, which are considered the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units.

“A group of Reserve F-35 pilots and maintainers have joined our active-duty counterparts in a deployment to the region and stand ready to support increased security for our NATO allies,” said Col. Matt Fritz, 419th Fighter Wing commander. “We train specifically for moments like these to answer the nation’s call in short order.”