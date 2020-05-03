Utah’s five National Parks rolling out plans to reopen within the next two weeks

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the state slowly inches towards a more normal mode, Utah’s National Parks have plans in place to open or are in the process of setting a day to reopen.

Starting May 13, Zion National Park will begin providing Day Use recreational access to select areas within the park. This action supports the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again, and our continued coordination with the State of Utah, southwest Utah elected leaders, park partners, and local businesses.

Zion National park officials will provide more information in the days to come on what will be accessible on our park and local tourism websites. “As we move forward, the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners will guide our operational approach to examine each facility function and service and ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. Visitor access will be limited to available parking in some areas,” according to a ZNP spokesperson.

Starting May 6th, Bryce Canyon will open portions of the park to visitors as part of a slow reopening process to ensure that all Centers For Disease Control guidelines are covered. Capitol Reef National park will do the same by reopening portions of the park beginning May 5th.

Arches and Canyonlands National Parks will remain closed as they plan for the safest way to reopen. Both parks say they will roll out their plans within the next week or two.

While Zion National Park is currently closed, State Route 9 (Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel) and Kolob Terrace Road, the two roads through Zion National Park will remain open for the safety and needs of local residents only. Stopping at pull offs will be prohibited.

For more information about the reopening of Utah’s 5 National Parks, go to:

https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm