Utah’s David Archuleta announces decision to cancel tour due to vocal issues

UTAH (ABC4) – In a recent post uploaded to Instagram, Utah musician David Archuleta has announced his decision to cancel his upcoming ‘OK, All Right’ tour.

The singer-songwriter has been active in sharing the vocal issues he’s been experiencing with his followers on social media. On Feb. 7, Archuleta took to Instagram just an hour and a half before the start of his show to cancel the production altogether, writing, “…I just got back from the doctor and by his orders I need to postpone tonight’s show and go on vocal rest.”

Just a day later, Archuleta posted announcing the postponed status of his tour, revealing he is suffering from a hemorrhaged vocal cord as well as vocal nodules.

In his most recent post disclosing the cancellation, Archuleta noted that he is still in the midst of his healing process and that it’s “…going to require a lot more time than I originally anticipated.”

Though he hasn’t disclosed any correlation to the matter, the artist’s decision to cancel his tour came shortly after an uploaded video where he poured his heart out about his struggle in accepting his identity as a gay Latter-Day Saint. Archuleta closed his recent post, thanking those willing to support him, “…especially after a difficult time for everyone including myself.”

Automatic refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets, and Archuleta encourages those with questions to contact the point of purchase.