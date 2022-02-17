Utah’s Berlin ‘Candy Bomber’ dies at age 101

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah native Col. Gail S. “Hal” Halvorsen, also famously known as the Berlin “Candy Bomber,” has died at the age of 101.

Halverson was a U.S. Air Force pilot who served during World War II in Berlin.

During a time when over two million German citizens were cut off from food supplies, Halverson began dropping parachutes filled with candy from his plane, raising the spirits of war-torn children in the area.

He named his candy-dropping venture “Operation Vittles” and inspired a movement from other American pilots to follow suit. It’s estimated Halverson and company dropped over 250,000 parachutes, totaling around 23 tons of candy to the children of Berlin.

“Candy Bomber” Lt. Gail S. Halvorsen, of Garland, Utah, who started the airlift’s “Operation Little Vittles” for candy-starved Berlin children, demonstrates how handkerchief parachutes were used to drop sweets. The 28-year-old lieutenant described the operation of the project at an interview in New York, Jan. 24, 1949. His duties with the Berlin airlift are ended, and he is in the U.S. for reassignment. His work of supplying the Berlin children with candy will be carried on under the supervision of Capt. Lawrence l. Caskey, of Enid, Okla. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Berlin youngsters surround “Candy Bomber” Lt. Gail S. Halvorsen (left), an airlift pilot from Garland, Utah, at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin Oct. 8, 1948, to thank him for dropping candy from his plane by handkerchief parachute. Lt. Halvorsen has become popular with the children because he’s made a practice to drop candy while on each of his flights during the blockade of Berlin. (AP Photo)

“Berlin Candy Bomber” (ABC4)

Governor Spencer Cox responded to the news saying:

“I will miss my friend. A beautiful reminder that kindness and goodness can win, even in the most trying times.”

The German Embassy honored him by saying:

“German President Steinmeier once wrote that Colonel Halvorsen, “built a bridge of humanity and compassion” between Americans and Berliners. Halvorsen always brought his smile anywhere he went, including when he visited @GermanAmbUSA in 2019. He will be missed.”

In Dec. 2021, a bill sponsored by Utah legislators was passed to rename the Provo Vet Center in honor of Halvorsen.

Senator Mitt Romney was one of several lawmakers behind the bill saying:

“Col. Gail S. Halvorsen was a force for good and a beacon of hope for many in the aftermath of the Second World War,” said Senator Romney. “What began as a gesture of compassion quickly grew into an official U.S. Air Force operation as he and his fellow pilots dropped candy rations from their planes to the children of West Berlin. Gail is an American hero who exemplifies the best of humanity and embodies our state’s kindness and spirit of service, and it is only fitting that we rename the Provo Vet Center in his honor.”