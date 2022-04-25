FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber Fire District Hazmat Team is reminding Utahns about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning after four people from West Haven were hospitalized on April 23.

According to officials, a car was left running in a garage all night long, leading to the poisoning early Saturday morning. Thankfully, one of four people in the house woke up, felt sick and called 911.

First responders were able to remove all residents from the home, test them for carbon monoxide poisoning, treat them with oxygen and then transport them to an area hospital for treatment.

Due to the half-life of carbon monoxide, officials say it will stay in a person’s system for quite some time. For that reason, it is crucial that those who have carbon monoxide poisoning are taken to a hospital to be placed in a hyperbolic chamber for treatment. This treatment rapidly reduces the levels of carbon monoxide in a person’s system.

Cpt. Jeremy Winn with the Weber Fire District is reminding Utahns to check their carbon monoxide detectors. He says it’s always good to replace the detector’s batteries when you change your clocks twice a year and to make sure they’re working so you will take the alarm seriously if it does go off.

Cpt. Winn says many different appliances can produce the dangerous gas in your home and since it has no smell, it’s crucial to have working carbon monoxide detectors in one’s home.

“If you do notice somebody’s alarm going off in the home, call 911,” says Winn. “If you happen to see sick people, get them out of the environment. Make sure you’re safe as well.”

Winn explains that symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning don’t necessarily have any dead giveaways that the illness is being caused by the gas. For that reason, he emphasizes the need to have detectors. If a detector is going off and a pet or resident is feeling ill or acting slightly off, there is a good chance there is a leak in the home.

Cpt. Winn says even if you don’t feel sick and your alarm goes off, it’s a good idea to call for help. He says you may need to be treated with oxygen and officials can help locate the gas source.