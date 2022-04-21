UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Emergency Management (UTAH DEM) announced today that the annual Great Utah ShakeOut took place on April 21 around 10:15 a.m.

According to the event’s official website, the Great Utah ShakeOut is is a worldwide practice for families and organizations to refine their earthquake preparation skills by dropping, covering, and holding on. As of today, 90% of Utahns live in active earthquake zones. By participating, Utahns ensured their survival and quick recovery from future earthquakes.

This year, over 870,000 Utahns participated in the event compared, to the 730,000 from last year.

