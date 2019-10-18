Utahns rally to show support for Trump

Photo: Cindie Quintana

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns gathered to show support for President Donald Trump amid ongoing impeachment investigations.

The Utah Republican Latino Coalition and Women For America First held a “Stop Impeachment” rally in Lehi Thursday evening.

The groups said it “stands against those who have wasted so much time and resources” on impeachment hearings.

“We want to send a strong message to President Trump to let him know that we have his back,” said Cindie Quintana, Chairwoman of the Utah Republican Latino Coalition.

The Utah event is one of several events across the country to support the embattled president.

  • Photo: Cindie Quintana
  • Photo: Cindie Quintana
  • Photo: Cindie Quintana
  • Photo: Cindie Quintana

