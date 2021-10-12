Utahns prepare for more winter weather

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns all over the state are getting ready for the hard freeze and more winter weather Tuesday evening. It could create some problems during the morning commute.

Snow fell from Southern Utah, where big rigs had to pull over on the side of the roads, up to Logan where it took out powerlines, leaving thousands of residents without power.

Experts are warning Utahns about powerlines in trees while cleanup efforts are underway.

Executive Director for Logan Light and Power Mark Montgomery tells us, “Stay away from that stuff, don’t do any cleanup. “

“My kids are excited for the snow, I have to drive in the snow quite a ways, so I’m not quite ready for the snow yet,” says Valerie Corder.

She says she’s not ready for how others may react while driving in weather conditions.

“I worry about other people in the freezing rain, but I’m not too worried about myself,” Corder adds.

Some of those drivers took off towards the “Greatest Snow on Earth”.

Resorts are reporting as much as 18 inches of snow for boarders and skiers taking early runs.

Andria Huskinson with Alta Ski Resort says, “Just be careful. There might be a little sharky rock that might catch, and it’s not worth it.”

For others like Corina Shipp, the blistering winds are good reminders to take care of appliances at home.

“I just got to get a furnace filter so I can turn on the warm air, and yeah I’m all ready,” Shipp says.

Heating and air conditioning experts that ABC4 spoke to say appointments to tune up furnaces are going quickly because of the cold weather. And, 68 degrees is the magic setting experts say you should keep your thermostat at this winter to stay cozy.