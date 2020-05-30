Utahns gather in Ogden to protest the death of George Floyd

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds gathered in Ogden in what they are calling a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd who was killed by Minneapolis Police.

Protestors made sure to emphasize at the beginning of the event that this was for George Floyd and not for all Police officers. They, however, made a tribute to the fallen officer Nate Lyday.

On the Facebook event titled “Take a Knee on Washington Blvd”, they said the protest is a call to stand in solidarity with George’s family and the citizens of Minnesota who are mourning his tragic loss.

Organizers encouraged those who wished to participate to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the event. On the Facebook event, about 731 people said they were going and about 1.8k people showed interest in the event.

This protest is one of two going on around the state Saturday. The other was organized by Utah Against Police Brutality which was held in downtown Salt Lake at 11:30 a.m.

