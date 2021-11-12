Utahns can get a $200 rebate on the purchase of 1 firearm safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health in partnership with the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition is offering a rebate on the purchase of one firearm safe.

This one-time rebate is valid for up to $200 dollars of the pre-tax amount towards the purchase of one firearm safe. The deal began on Nov. 1.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Utah Resident

Age 18 or older

Valid Email

Completion of firearm suicide prevention video (accessible on the application)

Purchase a qualifed safe on or after Nov. 1



When Utah residents submit their applications, they will receive a confirmation email. Once proof of purchase is verified and received by a member of the rebate team, participants will be mailed a rebate check and receive an email confirmation stating the payment has been issued. Checks will be delivered by USPS.

The rebates will be issued until the funding is exhausted, and will be honored on a first-come-first-serve basis. The limit is one per Utah resident.

The application can be found here.