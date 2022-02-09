Utahns bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Day at State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s been nearly five years since Catherine Voutaz lost her son Chandler to suicide.

Chandler was one of five Herriman students who died by suicide in 2017.

On Tuesday, Voutaz joined dozens of people at the Utah State Capitol to bring awareness and support for mental health services.

Part of that push comes from Senate Bill 177, which organizers said would provide more funding to the Crisis Response Line 988, which will go live this summer. People struggling with a mental health crisis can dial the number “988” and be connected to a mental health professional immediately.

Taryn Hiatt with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says this line is very much needed in the state of Utah.

“The calls to the crisis line have risen,” says Voutaz. “We know that there’s a shortage in providers for people to access mental health services.”

Voutaz says nothing can change what happened to her son, but through this mission, his memory can live on.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.