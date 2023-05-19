SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was convicted yesterday by a federal jury for murdering someone in Indian Country.

Perry Maryboy, 59, from Bluff, Utah was convicted of murdering a man in April 2018 after getting into an argument with a man on the side of the road.

According to court documents, Maryboy was sitting in his car when someone drove up behind him. The person reportedly told Maryboy to leave, but he refused. Maryboy allegedly exited his truck and grabbed a revolver.

Maryboy fired two shots, which he said were allegedly intended as warning shots, but the second shot struck the victim in the back of the head. The victim died in front of his common-law wife and her 7-year-old child. Maryboy then fled the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The defendant acted with complete recklessness,” said Assistant United States Attorney, Mark Hirata, for the District of Utah, during the trial. “If firing a bullet to the back of a person’s head isn’t a crime of violence, I don’t know what is.”

Maryboy’s sentencing is scheduled for August 4, 2023, at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse.