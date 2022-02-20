Utahn finds deceased body in central Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is currently analyzing a suspicious death turned standard death investigation.

The SLCPD started their initial examination of the situation at 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 20 when a bystander flagged down an SLCPD officer as he was exiting the Public Safety Building.

The individual reported a body on the walkway just northwest of the pedestrian overpass near 300 East and 500 South.

The body was declared deceased following law enforcement and medical personnel arrival.

SLCPD Homicide Detectives along with the SLCPD crime lab originally considered the death to be suspicious but have since rebranded the incident as a standard death.

At this time, the SLCPD Homicide Squad is working in collaboration with the medical examiner’s office to confirm whether or not criminal liability was involved, along with the departed’s identity.

During the investigation, officers closed a small portion of the City’s Main Library Square, which has since been reopened.