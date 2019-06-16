Utahans celebrate 42nd Utah Asian Festival

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday the 42nd Utah Asian Festival was held at the Mountain America Exposition Center.

Held every June, the Utah Asian Festival is a showcast of the cultures spanning the continent of Asia.

The event included food, entertainment, activities for children and many different vendors.

Members of the event say the Asian festival is a very important cultural event for Utah.

Eunice Lane, Executive Director of the Asian association said, “not only our family children and grandchildren to continue to embrace our heritage and culture but also for the whole public they need to know who we are. We are a part of the community.”

ABC4’S Surae Chinn, Rosie Nguyen, and Jason Nguyen were all emcees of the event.

What others are reading: