UTAH (ABC4) – Across the world, leaders are mourning the loss of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.

He was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was 67.

The event sent shockwaves worldwide, as leaders paid tribute to Abe.

President Joe Biden

“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief.”

Former President Donald Trump

“Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Former President Barack Obama

“I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.

I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle.

Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to the people of Japan who are very much in our thoughts at this painful moment,” former President Barack Obama said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“The assassination of @AbeShinzo is incredibly shocking – and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.“

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.“

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse.”

The shocking event prompted reaction from leaders right here in Utah, too.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney

“I join the world in mourning the loss of a true and everlasting friend of the United States. @AbeShinzo served his country with honor—a visionary leader who did much to strengthen the U.S.—Japan alliance. My heart is with his family and loved ones, and the people of Japan,” Romney said.

Utah Senator Mike Lee

“I join the world in mourning the assassination of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was a remarkable statesman of the first class. My heart is with his family and the people of Japan during this difficult time,” Senator Lee said.