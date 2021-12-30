Utah woman saved from traumatic kidnapping ordeal after texting cry for help

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A single text message serves as a key reason the victim of a chilling kidnapping experience is alive today.

Upon receiving a dispatch call on Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police officials were directed to a house in the area of 500 S. and 1400 W. where a woman was said to be enslaved and threatened with a handgun. According to dispatch, the person calling the police had received an alarming text message asking for help, directing authorities to the location.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect, Ramone Martinez, answered the door with his hand in his sweatshirt pocket, making the outline of his handgun visible. The 39-year-old met the officers with compliance, placing his hands in the air and handing over his weapon when ordered.

Police found the victim inside the residence with bruising around both eyes and complaining of rib pain along with difficulty breathing. When asked, she explained how over the past few weeks she was held captive, assaulted, and threatened to be killed.

The woman gave details of her traumatic experience, telling officials that Martinez strangled her to the point of urination on two separate occasions, held her at both knifepoint and gunpoint, beat her with a belt causing injuries to her face, and carved the number six into her leg, symbolizing the six months she had left to either love him or be killed. Additionally, he often threatened her, telling her he was going to go to Mexico and chop up her brother, and that he was going to rape her mother, according to her statement to police.

After Martinez was read his Miranda rights he was taken to the hospital to be checked for high blood pressure where he admitted to strangling the victim, though it was during consensual sex, documents show.

Later on, he admitted that prior to his arrest he had made plans to transfer the woman to his home in Arizona that evening.

Martinez was arrested and booked on felony offenses of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor simple assault.

In the affidavit, the arresting officer requested Martinez be held without bail since he has been known to brag that he is a millionaire and has access to different means of travel which would aid him in fleeing the area.