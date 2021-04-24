Utah woman runs stop sign, hits train

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A woman is injured after blowing a stop sign in Utah County and colliding with a train, Friday.

On April 23, a 24-year-old woman failed to adhere to a traffic sign at a railroad crossing located at 7120 south and 2400 east.

As the woman began to cross the path, she then came into contact with a train.

Courtesy of Spencer Cannon

Courtesy of Spencer Cannon

Courtesy of Spencer Cannon

Courtesy of Spencer Cannon

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office PIO Spencer Cannon, the railroad crossing is known to also have neither lights nor crossing arms, and the woman “thought she could make it.”

Despite coming into collision with a train, officers say the victim was not critically injured.

“She was incredibly lucky to be alive,” Cannon shares.