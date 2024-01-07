SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah woman has made it to the quarter-finals of Buddy Valastro’s The Greatest Baker contest.

Hoping to take the cake in this competition, Alisha English is one step closer to coming home with $10,000. She said while the money is definitely a plus, for her the biggest prize is being able to see her idol, Valastro — more commonly known as the “Cake Boss.”

English said it all started with her mom, her grandma, and a spatula.

“I grew up watching them in the kitchen and just always wanting to be involved and help,” she said.

This, and the addition of her artistic heart, was the perfect recipe for her passion of baking to come to life.

Becoming a quarter-finalist in this competition happened by pure coincidence, English said. She reportedly stumbled across the opportunity on Facebook.

“I stumbled across it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to click on this. I’m going to see what it is.’ And I signed in, I registered, and I got an email shortly after and it was like, ‘Congratulations, you’re in.’ Then I made it into the top,” she said.

According to English, the competition is entirely online, which means there is no going on TV and no baking in front of a live audience.

“It’s just you post your pictures, people vote for who they want to win,” she said.

While there is a cash prize that comes with taking home first place, English said the thing she wants most is to meet her hero.

“The Buddy thing comes in there because I watched his show Cake Boss religiously. I watched it all the time. … He’s like my idol,” she said.

English said that if she wins, the money will be put to good use — going toward her dream of opening up a small bakery of her own.