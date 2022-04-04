RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death.

Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy.

“I don’t know how we will ever be able to say thank you to all of them,” said Colton.

He wants everyone to know that Candice was an amazing mother and wife — a woman whose smile drew people to her.

“She could have a baby on her hip, one tugging on her leg, two running around fighting, and she could still be as calm as anyone in the world,” said Colton.

“And a lot of people knew that. She was the best mom those kids could have ever asked for. And the best wife I could have I could have ever known,” added Colton.

Monday would have been her 27th birthday.

“It’s going to be hard to celebrate, but at the same time we are all ready to celebrate for her,” said Colton.