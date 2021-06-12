Utah woman dies in fatal Idaho rollover

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah woman has died after experiencing a rollover crash in St. Anthony, Idaho, police say.

On Friday, June 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash eastbound on US-20 at milepost 343.5, near St. Anthony.

Police say 21-year-old Gwendolyn Wasden of Provo, 22-year-old Faith Jensen of Alpine, and three other passengers were traveling eastbound on US-20 in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe when they attempted to pass another motorist, overcorrected, and rolled their vehicle.

Officers state that as the women rolled their vehicle, Jensen was ejected from the car. It is believed she was the only passenger not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Idaho State Police all patients were checked out on scene and were some were then transported to receive medical treatment.

Police state that 21-year-old Faith Jensen of Alpine, Utah has passed away due to the extent of her injuries sustained from the crash.

The current condition of the other passengers remain unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.