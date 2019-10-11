Utah woman charged with unlawful sexual activity with teenage girl

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake County woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor that last more than four years.

Kami Lee Chesnut, 41, of South Jordan, is charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, detectives were already investigating allegations that Chesnut had provided alcohol to two teenagers and inappropriately touched one of them when a woman reported that she had a sexual relationship with Chesnut when she was underage.

The woman told police she had a sexual relationship with Chesnut when she was 16 years old in 2014. The relationship allegedly continued after she turned 18.

Court documents state the relationship started with kissing but eventually progressed to sexual intercourse.

The woman told police she and Chesnut were caught kissing in 2015 and when the then-teenager was interviewed about the incident, she “now says she lied during the interview and denied any sort of sexual relationship.”

The woman and Chesnut were told not to have contact after the interview, but Chesnut bought her a cell phone and “they continued the relationship,” according to documents.

The woman told police the relationship with Chesnut continued until August 2018.

Investigators said when interviewed in July 2019, Chesnut admitted to the relationship. At first, she denied the relationship before the woman was 18, but when confronted, she revealed that it had actually started before that.

A warrant was issued for Chesnut’s arrest.

