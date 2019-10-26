Utah woman charged with falsely reporting her own killing

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah woman was charged Thursday after police said she falsely reported that her husband of 10 months killed her.

Police said back on June 25, Rebbecca Spring Platt-Nielson, 44, of Bluffdale, took her husband’s phone away after realizing he was talking to another woman.

Nielson apparently texted the other woman, using his phone, saying he had killed his wife.

The woman then called 911 prompting a response by Bluffdale police, Herriman police, Unified police, and a SWAT team.

Charging documents indicate in a police interview, Nielson admitted she sent the text messages to the woman’s phone number pretending to be the husband stating, “I just shot her.”

Nielson now faces charges of emergency reporting abuse and criminal mischief.

