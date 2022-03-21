COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for threatening drivers and an ambulance on Sunday.

Cottonwood Heights Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Kari Berger-Gardiner.

Officials found the woman in the middle of a roadway while swinging a hatchet at vehicles driving by.

Several eyewitnesses called to report the woman, sayings she was causing a public panic by threatening strangers.

One of the complainants was an ambulance driver with Unified Fire Authority (UFA) who was responding to a call.

The ambulance driver says the woman was ignoring the ambulance’s sirens and lights and continuing to block the driver’s path. When the driver tried going around her, she blocked the vehicle by stepping in front of it.

At this time, the driver says the woman reportedly raised the hatchet in the air above her head, appearing to strike it. The paramedics said they were worried for their safety and felt threatened by her gestures.

The paramedics were eventually able to bypass the hatchet-wielding woman. Police believe the woman was under “drug-induced psyche issues” at the time. When officers gave her commands to stop moving, she didn’t listen and instead started walking towards the police instead.

The woman was eventually apprehended. When searching the woman, police discovered she also had a large 8-inch camping knife and a whip.

She was arrested on four charges including unlawfully entering the roadway, failing to yield for an emergency vehicle as a pedestrian and disorderly conduct for engaging in threatening behavior.

Police say the woman has an extensive criminal history with Cottonwood Heights Police which includes trespassing and drug possession. Authroties says her recent crimes have been escalating in violence over the past few weeks.