Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Utah woman arrested for purchasing weapon of mass destruction, police say

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 50-year-old Utah woman has been arrested for investigation of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Investigators say they found out the Janie Lynn Ridd purchased a weapon of mass destruction, “a biological agent online”, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators later found that Ridd’s statement was misleading and that she did not provide evidence to show she had “lawful authority or use to possess a biological agent.”

Officials say the arrest of Ridd was a joint investigation involving the Utah Department of Public safety and, The FBI-Joint task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

After law enforcement became aware of Ridd’s attempting to purchase a possible biological agent, officials say they were able to safely monitor Ridd’s activity, causing her arrest.

Utah code defines a “Biological agent” as “any microorganism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product that is capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or material of any kind; or deleterious alteration of the environment.

Authorities have not released any other details about the arrest but say there was never a threat to the general public before or after Ridd’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

News 3 Neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 3 Neighbors"

8 year old earns $26 million on YouTube

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 year old earns $26 million on YouTube"

VIDEO NOW: Police Therapy Dog Nabs Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO NOW: Police Therapy Dog Nabs Presents"

Candlelight vigil to remember homeless who have died

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candlelight vigil to remember homeless who have died"

Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss