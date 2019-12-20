Utah woman arrested for purchasing weapon of mass destruction, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 50-year-old Utah woman has been arrested for investigation of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Investigators say they found out the Janie Lynn Ridd purchased a weapon of mass destruction, “a biological agent online”, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators later found that Ridd’s statement was misleading and that she did not provide evidence to show she had “lawful authority or use to possess a biological agent.”

Officials say the arrest of Ridd was a joint investigation involving the Utah Department of Public safety and, The FBI-Joint task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

After law enforcement became aware of Ridd’s attempting to purchase a possible biological agent, officials say they were able to safely monitor Ridd’s activity, causing her arrest.

Utah code defines a “Biological agent” as “any microorganism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product that is capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or material of any kind; or deleterious alteration of the environment.

Authorities have not released any other details about the arrest but say there was never a threat to the general public before or after Ridd’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

