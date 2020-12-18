Utah will not play in bowl game if it becomes bowl eligible

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Saturday’s game against Washington State will be the final game of the 2020 season for the Utah football team.

The team has voted to opt out of a bowl game if it becomes bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars tomorrow.

Related Content Utes head into regular season finale thin at running back

“Our number one priority is the well-being of our players, and we support the decision they have made,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “They have worked extremely hard since they returned to campus this summer, and they have shown tremendous resiliency in dealing with adversity and challenges. We’re proud of what they have accomplished on the field and the way they have handled everything off the field. We look forward to beginning our preparations for the 2021 season when the players return to campus in January.”



Utah enters Saturday’s game with a 2-2 record, winners of two straight games, including a 38-21 victory at 21st-ranked Colorado last Saturday. The Pac-12 stipulated that teams must be .500 or better to become bowl eligible.



“We support our student-athletes in their decision and applaud them for the way they represent the University of Utah,” said Athletics Director Mark Harlan. “We have said from the beginning of this pandemic that everything is about the health and well-being of our student-athletes. They have done everything asked of them in following the strict protocols that were established to provide them the opportunity to play a football season this fall. We thank our incredible supporters and fans who have stood alongside us and our student-athletes throughout this unprecedented season.”

Usually teams have three to four weeks of practices to prepare for bowl games, a time period valued highly by coaches. But this year with bowl games set to begin the week after the regular season ends, the benefit of extra practices no longer exists.

Utah is the third Pac-12 team to opt out of a bowl game this season, joining UCLA and Stanford.

Utah and Washington State will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday.

