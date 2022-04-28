OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officers are searching for the suspects who left 27 geese to waste in Farr West.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the incident happened on April 21 when 27 dead geese were discovered in trash bags floating in a canal near 2000 West and 4000 North.

Wildlife officials say all geese were found fully intact with no signs of an attempt to remove the meat.

(Courtesy of DWR)

(Courtesy of DWR)

(Courtesy of DWR)

“Waste of wildlife is a serious crime,” says DWR Conservation Officer Josh Carver. “Many people hunt specifically to use the meat to feed their family, so when one person completely wastes the meat like this, it is a huge loss to all hunters and wildlife enthusiasts.”

While investigating, authorities discovered the geese were killed by shotguns. Officials say it’s unclear whether the geese were killed during the waterfowl hunting season or afterward.

DWR says this violation is a misdemeanor charge. Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for the killings.

Every year, DWR says conservation officers conduct investigations into illegal wildlife killings. In 2021 alone, officers say 1,153 animals were illegally killed, with a value of over $610,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other wildlife-related crimes should report it to DWR conservation officers by:

Calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

Texting 847411

Online through DWR’s website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Brooklyn Evans at (385) 290-5754.

Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality will be respected.