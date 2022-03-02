SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a new job?

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair on March 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Around 100 Utah employers are looking to fill thousands of open jobs across the state.

The event is free and can be accessed online via a computer or mobile device, all from the comfort of home.

“With Utah’s low unemployment rate, it’s currently a job seeker’s market,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “The virtual job fair is a great place to meet with multiple employers in a variety of industries all in one place.”

Both part-time and full-time positions are available, covering a wide span of industries and skills.

The virtual job fair will present digital booths from each employer where potential employees can click on the company profile to learn more.

Prospective employees can also live chat with a hiring representative and share their resumes with them.

“Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot,” officials say. “The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.”

To participate: