Utah voted state with most Christmas spirit and local holiday light displays to check out

On Good Things Utah today the hosts talked about local Christmas lights you can drive through neighborhoods to take a quick look and bring the kids.

Some areas have been doing it for a very long time such as Christmas Street in Sugarhouse and in the Avenues off 18th Street.

With Christmas one week away, many will try and find new and old spots. You can see some the Christmas lights up for display at Temple Square.

Our digital team here at ABC4 put together a list of where you can see these displays for free.

Utahns know we go all out for Christmas and now we’re being recognized for it. according to a new report by Century Link Utah ranks #1 for Christmas spirit

When it comes to decorating and celebrating Christmas Utah tops the list.

Here’s the top 10 ranking:

Utah Idaho Wisconsin North Carolina South Carolina Tennessee Nebraska North Dakota West Virginia Arkansas

These states were not so jolly and had the least Christmas spirit:

Texas Arizona California Delaware Nevada

There’s a new dating term to watch out for: “apocalypsing.” The dating site “Plenty of Fish” defined the term as treating every relationship like it’s your last and getting super serious with someone you just met. Getting too intense with a new significant other may be the result of feeling like it’s the end of the world in a pandemic. According to the dating site which polled 2,000 of its members in the U.S., one-third of singles said they know someone who has fallen into the trap of this top trend.

Watching the ball drop at Times Square will look different. For the fist time since 1907 the event will not have spectators.

The New Year’s eve bash will be held virtually because of the pandemic

Utah’s own performer Alex Boyer who is known for his African takes on pop music is part of the New NYE lineup.

And why do some people always running late. It might not be because they’re being rude or scatter-brained but it may be deeper and not always so bad.

The punctually-challenged often share similar personality traits such as optimism, low levels of self-control, anxiety, or a penchant for thrill-seeking.

Will you try the new Pepsi?

Chocolate Pepsi? Brand announces ‘Cocoa’ Cola flavor

The drink not only contains cocoa flavor but a hint of marshmallow, too.

Watch out for it in 2021.